The controversial upcoming series of Netflix's The Crown

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson discuss the new series of Netflix show The Crown. Why do Dame Judi Dench and Sir John Major have an issue with it?

The royal team also talk about Liz Truss handing her resignation in to the King, just 45 days after Queen Elizabeth II asked her to form a new government.

Chris and Lizzie also chat to Project Zero WF director Stephen Barnabis about Charles and Camilla's recent visit to Walthamstow, East London.

