Three names have been tipped for the running to become the UK's next Prime Minister.

Liz Truss' replacement won't be voted in by the public- but by their fellow Conservative MPs.

The potential candidates to replace the outgoing PM will need at least 100 MP nominations to be considered for the role.

Nominations will close at 2pm on Monday, before an online vote is held for Tory members if two candidates make it through the parliamentary stages by the deadline.

The new leader will be announced by Friday, Sir Graham Brady, head of the Conservative backbench 1922 committee has said.

Penny Mordaunt is the only candidate to have publicly declared she is running.But support is massing behind former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak’s public backers have put him beyond the threshold of 100 nominations from MPs required to be on the ballot for the Tory leadership race.

Although he and his former boss have yet to declare they are running to be the next prime minister, they both sit ahead of Ms Mordaunt, who was the first to announce she was standing on Friday.

Despite an unsubstantiated claim by a leading Johnson supporter on Saturday that he had amassed 100 backers - his allies have yet to publicly declare that support in such numbers.

Mr Johnson arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday morning with his family after breaking off a holiday in the Dominican Republic early, in the wake of Ms Truss’ resignation on Thursday.

Here is a full list of who is backing who, including those who have publicly declared, or whose endorsement has been confirmed by ITV News and the PA news agency:

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak Credit: Beresford Hodge/PA

Rishi Sunak (yet to formally declare) – 100

Sir Bob Neill, Mark Harper, Liam Fox, Gavin Williamson, Simon Baynes, Sir Robert Syms, Simon Hoare, Richard Graham, Rehman Chishti, Damian Hinds, Crispin Blunt, Julian Sturdy, Andrew Bowie, Greg Clark, John Glen, Robert Halfon, Robert Jenrick, Guy Opperman, Claire Coutinho, Siobhan Baillie, Angela Richardson, Robin Walker, Mel Stride, Mark Garnier, Jo Gideon, Jonathan Djanogly, Victoria Prentis, Andrew Bowie, Helen Whately, James Morris, Anthony Browne, Nick Gibb, Philip Dunne, Julian Smith, Richard Holden, James Daly, Nigel Mills, Mark Logan, David Rutley, Andrew Bridgen, Gillian Keegan, Chris Philp, Sajid Javid, Jonathan Lord, Lucy Frazer, Duncan Baker, Johnny Mercer, Julie Marson, Steve Double, Kevin Hollinrake, Paul Maynard, Anthony Mangnall, Simon Hart, Craig Williams, John Stevenson, Gary Streeter, Andrew Murrison, Dominic Raab, Simon Jupp, Bim Afolami, James Cartlidge, Fay Jones, Alex Chalk, Maggie Throup, Edward Timpson, Laura Farris, Huw Merriman, Simon Fell, David TC Davies, Stephen Hammond, Andrew Jones, John Baron, Andrew Mitchell, James Wild, Rebecca Pow, Jamie Wallis, Oliver Dowden, Miriam Cates, Alan Mak, Matt Hancock, Tom Tugendhat, Tobias Ellwood, Robert Largan, Paul Howell, Sir Peter Bottomley, Aaron Bell, Helen Grant, Caroline Nokes, David Johnston, George Eustice, James Gray, Jeremy Quin, Selaine Saxby, Desmond Swayne, Steve Brine, Richard Bacon, David Mundell, Steve Barclay, Oliver Heald, Sally-Ann Hart, Greg Hands.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Boris Johnson (yet to formally declare) – 42

Michael Fabricant, Leo Docherty, Paul Bristow, Andrea Jenkyns, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Jane Stevenson, Sir James Duddridge, Nigel Adams, Tom Pursglove, Simon Clarke, Jonathan Gullis, Mark Pritchard, Shaun Bailey, Nadine Dorries, Sir Edward Leigh, Priti Patel, Trudy Harrison, Sheryll Murray, Alok Sharma, Marco Longhi, Andrew Stephenson, Christopher Chope, Amanda Milling, Jill Mortimer, Jane Hunt, Ian Levy, Ben Wallace, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Antony Higginbotham, David Morris, Peter Bone, Scott Benton, Sir William Cash, Chris Heaton-Harris, Stephen McPartland, Matthew Offord, Karl McCartney, Gareth Johnson, Bill Cash, James Grundy, Lee Anderson.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Penny Mordaunt – 20

John Lamont, George Freeman, Bob Seely, Caroline Ansell, Harriet Baldwin, Nicola Richards, Maria Miller, Caroline Dinenage, Andrea Leadsom, John Penrose, Robbie Moore, Kieran Mullan, Neil Hudson, Mary Robinson, Derek Thomas, Damian Collins, Craig Tracey, Marcus Fysh, Tracey Crouch, Heather Wheeler.

