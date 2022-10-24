Diwali 2022: Streets of India illuminated as festival of lights celebrated
Dazzling displays of colourful lights and bright earthen oil lamps have illuminated homes and streets across India as people celebrated Diwali on Monday.
Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is a major event celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, as well as some Buddhists.
The festival, which is a national holiday across India, symbolises the victory of light over darkness and is typically celebrated by socialising and exchanging gifts with family and friends.
As dusk fell on Sunday, over 1.5 million earthen lamps were lit and kept burning for 45 minutes in the northern city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh state, retaining the Guinness World Record it set last year.
The stunning spectacle was witnessed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as thousands of visitors who thronged the banks of Saryu River where the lamps were lit on Saturday. A light and fireworks show followed, illuminating the city's lanes and river banks.
