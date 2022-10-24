Diwali 2022: Streets of India illuminated as festival of lights celebrated

Dazzling displays of colourful lights and bright earthen oil lamps have illuminated homes and streets across India as people celebrated Diwali on Monday.

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is a major event celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, as well as some Buddhists.

The festival, which is a national holiday across India, symbolises the victory of light over darkness and is typically celebrated by socialising and exchanging gifts with family and friends.

As dusk fell on Sunday, over 1.5 million earthen lamps were lit and kept burning for 45 minutes in the northern city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh state, retaining the Guinness World Record it set last year.

The stunning spectacle was witnessed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as thousands of visitors who thronged the banks of Saryu River where the lamps were lit on Saturday. A light and fireworks show followed, illuminating the city's lanes and river banks.

People lit lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya. Credit: AP

Firecrackers light up the sky over lamps lined on the banks of the river Saryu. Credit: AP

Spectators lift their phones to record a laser show on the life of Hindu God Ram. Credit: AP

Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greets artists dressed as Hindu god Ram, goddess Sita and Lakshman by the river Saryu. Credit: AP

Children watch firecrackers being lit on the eve of Diwali. Credit: AP

People pose for a selfie sitting by lamps lit to celebrate Diwali festival during the "light lamps not firecrackers," event in New Delhi Credit: AP

People shop for decorative items, clay lamps and electric lights to decorate their homes and shops ahead of Diwali festival in New Delhi. Credit: AP

People shop for lights on the eve of Diwali festival in Kolkata. Credit: AP

Firecrackers light up the sky to celebrate Diwali festival in Mumbai. Credit: AP

