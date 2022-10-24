Play Brightcove video

The parents of Harry Dunn have appeared on television in the US appealing for his American killer to face sentencing in Britain - Sejal Karia reports

Words by Washington DC News Editor Alex Chandler

For three years Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, the parents of Harry Dunn, have criss-crossed the Atlantic in their fight for justice.

Today, they are back in New York City, and that campaign is nearing its conclusion.

Harry Dunn was 19 when he died. Credit: Family handout

Harry was killed in August 2019, when a car driven by American citizen Anne Sacoolas collided with his motorbike.

She admitted causing Harry's death by careless driving in court last Thursday, October 20th, by a video link from the US.

Today, Charlotte described what it was like to see and hear Mrs Sacoolas finally admit to her responsibility for Harry's tragic death in a UK court.

'My eyes locked on her'

Tim and Charlotte had wanted to say thank you to the US media and public for the support they have received during their legal fight.

On the night he died, Charlotte made a promise to her son that she would not stop until she had secured justice for him. Now, it feels as though that pledge is being fulfilled.

'I've been able to look up and say... we've done it'

The battle isn't quite over yet - sentencing for Mrs Sacoolas has been set for the week of November 28th, and both Tim and Charlotte want to see her appear in person, as the judge has requested.

Harry's father said he hopes Anne Sacoolas will attend her sentencing in the UK

For both of Harry's parents the legal battle been a long and emotionally exhausting experience, one they hope is nearing its conclusion.

But they both know what lies ahead will be as, if not more, difficult - finally grieving for the young man who had so much to live for.