How to watch Tuesday's partial solar eclipse in the UK

A partial solar eclipse is set to transform skies across the UK as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun.

On Tuesday morning, observers will be able to see nearly a sixth of the sun being blocked out by the moon.

Those in northern Scotland are expected to enjoy especially good views, as residents of Lerwick in the Shetland islands could see 28% of the sun's surface eclipsed.

Dr Robert Massey, of the Royal Astronomical Society, said the phenomenon will cause the moon to block the view of “some or all of the bright solar surface”, and the sun will “appear to have a bite taken out of it”.

In London, the eclipse will begin at 10:08am on Tuesday, with the maximum eclipse occurring at 11.13am, when the moon will cover close to 15% of the sun.

The partial eclipse will end by 11:51am.

Looking directly at the sun can cause serious damage to the eyes, even when a large fraction of the solar disc is blocked out, and looking at the eclipse with binoculars, telescopes or a telephoto lens on an SLR camera should be avoided.

Experts recommend pricking a pinhole in a piece of card, and observing the eclipse that way.

For those keen to follow the event, the Royal Observatory Greenwich will livestream the eclipse on its website and YouTube channel.