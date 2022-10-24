Rishi Sunak to become PM after winning Tory leadership race

Watch an extended ITV News as Rishi Sunak wins the Tory leadership contest

Rishi Sunak is to replace Liz Truss as prime minister after rival Penny Mordaunt conceded in a tumultuous leadership contest.

Mr Sunak, a former chancellor, secured the keys to No 10 just seven weeks after he lost out to Ms Truss in a previous Tory leadership race.

He swiftly hit the threshold of 100 nominations from Conservative colleagues ahead of a deadline of 2pm on Monday, before commanding the public support of about half the parliamentary party.

Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt struggled to win sufficient support from her fellow MPs and ultimately conceded two minutes before the deadline.

She tweeted that Mr Sunak had her "full support".

“This decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party," she wrote.

“I am proud of the campaign we ran and grateful to all those, across all sides of our party, who gave me their backing."

Former prime minister David Cameron congratulated Mr Sunak, noting that he would be the "first Brit Indian PM".

“Huge congratulations @RishiSunak on becoming PM to lead us through challenging times," he tweeted.

“I wish Rishi the v best, he has my wholehearted support.”

London’s Labour mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Politics aside, I want to congratulate Rishi Sunak on making history today as Conservative leader and soon to be prime minister.”

