Ukraine has hit back at Russia over claims that it is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" against the Kremlin's forces.

The so-called weapon uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste, and although it doesn’t have the devastating effect of a nuclear explosion it could expose broad areas to radioactive contamination.

But Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the accusations, instead saying that Moscow was setting the stage for a similar attack of its own.

It comes after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a call with his counterparts from the US, Britain, France and Turkey, in which he voiced concerns about “possible Ukrainian provocations involving a 'dirty bomb'".

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine in February, a number of unfounded allegations have been made that Ukraine could detonate a dirty bomb in a false flag attack and blame it on Moscow.

Ukraine's allies, including British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, have strongly rejected Mr Shoigu's claim and warned Moscow against using it as a pretext for escalation.

The British Ministry of Defense noted that Mr Shoigu had “alleged that Ukraine was planning actions facilitated by Western countries, including the UK, to escalate the conflict in Ukraine".

“The Defence Secretary refuted these claims and cautioned that such allegations should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation,” the ministry said.

In a televised address on Sunday evening, President Zelenskyy suggested that Moscow itself was setting the stage for deploying a radioactive device on Ukrainian soil.

He said: "If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means only one thing: that Russia has already prepared all of it."

The rising tensions come as Russian authorities reported building defensive positions in occupied areas of Ukraine and border regions of Russia.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has focused its counteroffensive mostly on the Kherson region - one of four that President Putin illegally annexed and has now placed under Russian martial law.

Ukraine's relentless artillery strikes have now cut the main crossings across the Dnieper River, which bisects the southern region, leaving Russian troops on the west bank short of supplies and vulnerable to encirclement.

Kherson city has been in Russian hands since the early days of the war, but Ukraine's forces have made advances toward reclaiming it.

Meanwhile, nine regions across Ukraine, from Odesa in the southwest to Kharkiv in the northeast, saw more attacks over the weekend, targeting energy and other critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian army's general staff said it reported a total of 25 Russian airstrikes and more than 100 missile and artillery strikes around Ukraine.

In response, President Zelenskyy appealed to mayors and other local leaders to ensure that Ukrainians heed official calls to conserve energy.

“Now is definitely not the time for bright storefronts and signs,” he said.