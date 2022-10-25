Words by ITV News Producer Cat Dinneny

A "defenceless" pensioner who was beaten to death in her own home has been described as loyal, caring and always jolly by her family.

Speaking exclusively to ITV News, Freda Walker’s niece, Sandra Bunting, said the 86-year-old helped everybody and loved knitting for her local church.

Freda was murdered by Vasile Culea after he broke into her home in Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, in January this year.

Kenneth Walker and Freda Walker were attacked at their home in Shirebrook. Credit: Family Handout

Culea – who didn’t know the couple – was on the hunt for £30,000 cash, which he’d heard Freda’s husband Ken had recently withdrawn.

He bound the couple at their wrists and ankles, gagged and beat them in a desperate attempt to find the money. The 34-year-old then left empty handed, as Ken was unable to tell him where he had hidden it.

Sandra refuses to acknowledge Culea’s name, saying: “I just hope justice is going to be done and that ‘whatever’ never gets out.”

'I just feel anger, hatred, that someone could do that,' Sandra said

She added: “I just feel anger, hatred, that someone could do that. They’re defenceless for God’s sake.”

Freda had died by the time the couple were found by a concerned neighbour the following morning, and Ken was critically injured.

Vasile Culea has been convicted of murdering Freda after brutally beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner, before abandoning her to die.

Culea was also convicted of wounding with intent the victim’s 88-year-old husband at their home on January 14.

Sandra cared for Ken, a former District Councillor, in the months following the attack. He passed away from cancer in August.

Sandra remembers her aunt, saying she was the biggest part of her life

Remembering the couple, Sandra said: “He [Ken] was dedicated, absolutely dedicated to whatever the job was. He’d put his heart and soul into it.

“There’s not anybody who would have a bad word to say about Freda. She loved knitting, loved doing her arrangements for the local church.

“I spoke to her nearly every day. […] She was always so jolly.”

Sandra added: “She was just a beautiful woman and she didn’t deserve it, it breaks my heart.”

