Brandon Lewis and Jacob Rees Mogg have both resigned from their Cabinet positions as Rishi Sunak is expected to announce his new government on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Rees-Mogg reportedly resigned from the government after Mr Sunak became prime minister this morning, a source close to the outgoing business secretary said.

His Cabinet colleague Mr Lewis has announced that he is out as justice secretary as he vowed to support Rishi Sunak from the backbenches.

The former justice secretary posted his resignation letter on Twitter, saying that while he congratulated the new prime minister on a chance to "reunite and rebuild", he would be stepping down from the front benches after five years in Cabinet.

Chloe Smith, the secretary of state for work and pensions, also announced she is out.

The MP for Norwich North who backed Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest said in a Twitter post that she will support the PM from the backbenches and continue to work hard for her Norwich North constituents.

Chief Whip Wendy Morton also resigned on Tuesday, tweeting that she is "heading to the back benches from where I will continue to represent the constituents, businesses and communities of Aldridge-Brownhills."

It comes almost a week after the chief whip reportedly resigned, and then unresigned over the fracking vote in the Commons last Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday as Mr Sunak made his first speech as prime minister outside No10, he warned the nation is facing a “profound economic crisis” as he pledged to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership.

The freshly-appointed Conservative leader braced the nation for “difficult decisions to come” as he made his first speech after meeting the King.

Mr Sunak, 42, is the UK's first British-Asian PM and is the youngest keyholder to No 10 for more than 200 years.

He was appointed prime minister by the King after Charles accepted the resignation of Ms Truss after just 49 days in office, making her the shortest-serving leader in history.

In his speech from Downing Street, Mr Sunak said it was “only right to explain why I’m standing here as your new prime minister”, saying: “Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis.”

Rishi Sunak makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street after meeting King Charles III and accepting his invitation to become Prime Minister Credit: PA

He said it is the lingering aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and Vladimir Putin’s destabilising war in Ukraine.

Mr Sunak said Ms Truss was “not wrong” to want to drive up growth, describing it as a “noble aim”.

He added: “But some mistakes were made. Not born of ill-will or bad intentions – quite the opposite in fact. But mistakes nonetheless.

“I’ve been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister in part to fix them – and that work begins immediately.”

He vowed to place “economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government’s agenda”, after the financial chaos triggered by Ms Truss.

“This will mean difficult decisions to come,” he said, but he promised to repeat the “compassion” he showed during the coronavirus pandemic.

