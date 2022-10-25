Sunak vows UK support for Ukraine will be 'strong as ever' on call to Zelenskyy

Rishi Sunak spoke to leaders Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon in his first diplomatic calls as prime minister.

The discussions closed a whirlwind first day for the former chancellor, which involved meeting the King, overhauling the Cabinet and addressing the nation.

On Tuesday night, Mr Sunak said it was a “privilege” to speak to Ukrainian president Zelenskyy.

He tweeted: “Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK’s continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine.”

Both his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss had vocally promised full support to the country, which was invaded by Russia in February.

A statement from No 10 read: “The prime minister said the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelenskyy could count on his government to stand in continued solidarity. “The prime minister also noted the importance of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s work in Ukraine to ensure nuclear safety and provide transparency around any disinformation.

“Both leaders agreed on the need to continue to place pressure on Putin’s barbaric regime through continued economic sanctions."

Although Mr Sunak culled several top-tier ministers on Tuesday, he kept on defence secretary Ben Wallace, who has won plaudits for his response to the Ukraine war.

James Cleverly, who returned as foreign secretary, vowed to keep supporting the UK’s allies around the world “especially standing with Ukraine”.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak and US president Joe Biden looked forward to “working closely” together during a call.

Earlier, President Biden hailed Mr Sunak's appointment as "groundbreaking", but failed to pronounce his name properly.

Mr Sunak also spoke to Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford, the first ministers of Scotland and Wales respectively.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

He tweeted: "Good to speak to @PrifWeinidog and @NicolaSturgeon this evening. "I emphasised our duty to work closely together to respond to the shared challenges we face, so that collectively we can deliver for the people of the United Kingdom."

Liz Truss had a turbulent relationship with her home nation counterparts - she called Mr Drakeford an "enemy of enterprise" and a "low energy Jeremy Corbyn", while she described Nicola Sturgeon as an "attention seeker".

Mr Drakeford and Ms Sturgeon both claimed that Ms Truss had not called them during her first five weeks in office.

Mr Sunak won the Tory leadership contest without a party members' vote being cast after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Mr Johnson dropped out.

Along with Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, Mr Sunak faces a cost of living crisis, widespread industrial unrest and a buckling health service.