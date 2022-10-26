Chancellor delays announcing government's fiscal strategy until November

Chancellor Jeremey Hunt has confirmed that the government will delay the highly-anticipated financial statement due on Halloween until November 17.

Speaking on Tuesday he stressed that the government's "number one priority is economic stability and restoring confidence that the United Kingdom is a country that pays its way".

He said: "And for that reason the medium-term fiscal plans is extremely important and I want to confirm that it will demonstrate debt falling over the medium term, which is very important for people to understand.

"But it’s also extremely important that statement is based on the most accurate possible economic forecasts and forecasts of public finances.

"And for that reason the prime minister and I have decided that it is prudent to make that statement on the 17th of November, when it will be upgraded to a full Autumn statement.

"And I’ve discussed this last night with the governor of the Bank of England - he understands the reasons for doing that and I’ll continue to work very closely with him."

