Indonesian woman swallowed whole by seven-metre long python

A 54-year-old woman in Indonesia has been found dead inside the stomach of a python after being reported missing by her husband, according to local reports.

The woman, who was identified as Jahrah, had disappeared after not returning home from her job at a rubber plantation, on Sunday.

Her husband reported his wife to the local police as missing when he visited her place of work and could only find a sandal, knife, headscarf and jacket all belonging to Jahrah.

A day after she was reported missing, locals came across, and later killed, a python with a bulging stomach.

"During the search, the team found a large python, seven-metres long, suspected of having preyed on the victim. Then, the team immediately caught the snake to ensure the missing victim was in the snake's stomach," local police chief, AKP S Harefa, told the Indonesian news site, Detik.

He added that when the victim's body was found it was "not destroyed" because it was "suspected that it had just been preyed on".

While such incidents are rare in the southeast Asian country, pythons have been known to kill people on the archipelago.

Previously, two people were reported to have been eaten whole by pythons during 2017 and 2018.

