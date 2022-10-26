New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will face Sir Keir Starmer at his first PMQs at the dispatch box since becoming leader.

The Conservative prime minister vowed to fix the “mistakes” of his predecessor Liz Truss’s leadership as he warned the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” and braced the nation for “difficult decisions”.

On his first day at the helm, Mr Sunak culled nearly a dozen of Ms Truss’s top-tier ministers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, before reviving the careers of ousted frontbenchers.

His appointment at Downing Street calmed the markets after a turbulent few weeks in the wake of Ms Truss' and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget.

As Mr Sunak took the keys to Number 10, the cost of government borrowing dropped and the pound rallied to the highest level since before the chaos.

Boris Johnson’s loyalists who stayed close to Ms Truss were among the 11 ministers who were out of government, while Mr Sunak rewarded allies with Cabinet roles.

Rishi Sunak makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street after meeting King Charles III and accepting his invitation to become Prime Minister Credit: PA

Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove were while those in Mr Sunak's top team, while Mr Hunt is staying on as chancellor.

His appointment of Ms Braverman has raised eyebrows after she was returned as home secretary six days after launching an attack on Ms Truss when she was forced from the role over a breach of the Ministerial Code.

The former chancellor entered Downing Street after winning the swift Conservative leadership contest on Monday, with rivals Mr Johnson and Penny Mordaunt pulling their campaigns before a single vote was cast.

Mr Sunak, the third prime minister in three years, has ruled out allowing the early general election demanded by opposition parties as the Tories move on to their third prime minister on the mandate won by Mr Johnson in 2019.