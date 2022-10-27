Arsenal has confirmed defender Pablo Mari was one of six people stabbed at a shopping mall in Milan.

The 29-year-old Spanish footballer, currently on a season-long loan at Monza, is now recovering in hospital.

Local reports suggested one of six victims had died.

Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man armed with a knife in connection with the incident, news agency LaPresse reported.

One of the six attacked was a supermarket employee who died enroute to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency.

In a statement issued shortly after their 2-0 Europa League defeat at PSV Eindhoven, Arsenal gave an update on Mari’s condition.

“We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari,” it read.

Medics wheel an injured person into an ambulance at the scene of an attack in Milan, Italy Credit: AP

“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

“Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta added in his post-match press conference: “I just found out. I know (technical director) Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He’s in hospital but he seems to be okay.”

Monza’s president Adriano Galliani released a statement via the club’s official Twitter account which read: “Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon.”