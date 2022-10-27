Prince Harry's memoir will be published next year, it has been announced.

The publishers, Penguin Random House, say the book will be out in print and digital formats from January the 23rd, 2023, and will be published in 16 languages.

The Duke of Sussex's book, entitled Spare, will see the him explore his life, including the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and her funeral.

It could also cover his military service, which included tours of duty in Afghanistan, and his eventual split from the Royal family and move to America.

In a statement, publishers say that: "SPARE takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror...

"For Harry, this is his story at last."

Penguin's CEO Markus Dohle said his company “is honoured to be publishing Prince Harry’s candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere."

He continued: "He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world."

Insiders have suggested that the Prince has made last minute revisions to the text, following the death of his grandmother the Queen, with whom he had a close relationship.

But the book will still be published before the coronation of his father Charles III, and is expected to be a best seller.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to California in early 2020. They announced that they would be stepping down as working Royals as part of the move.

The couple have only been to the UK a few times since then, including after the Queen died in September. They met well-wishers alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales outside Windsor Castle, and later attended the Queen's funeral.

Listen to the ITV News Royal Rota podcast