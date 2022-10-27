Smaller pumpkin harvest this Halloween following summer heatwave

Play Brightcove video

ITV News weather presenter Lucy Verasamy reports from a pumpkin farm in Maidstone, Kent

The size of pumpkin harvests has shrunk ahead of this Halloween as a result of the summer's drought and record-breaking heatwave.

The autumn harvest was diminished by the dry and hot weather, growers say.

Charlie Eckley from the Pumpkin Moon farm in Maidstone, explained to ITV News: "A pumpkin seed will produce up to three of four fruits per plant.

"Due to it being so dry, its only producing one fruit per plant... so we're getting really lovely fruit, but not as much quantity."

Meanwhile, Tesco has said its expects last year's "all-time record" demand for the gourd to be repeated again this year.

The UK hit its hottest temperature on record in July, with with 40.3C recorded at Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Below average rainfall this year led to drought conditions across the country, with the south and east of England experiencing the worst impacts.The Environment Agency reported that despite average rainfall in September, much of England remains in drought, with low river and groundwater levels, and reservoir stocks continuing to decrease.

