Biden drives Corvette at over 100mph as he takes to the track on Jay Leno show

US presidents are often on the road - but they're typically driven by a chauffeur in a huge armoured car nicknamed "The Beast".

It's less common to see them behind the wheel and tearing down a road, but that's exactly what Joe Biden did in an episode of the CNBC show, Jay Leno's Garage.

The president appeared on the programme, which aired on Wednesday, to talk about the transition to electric cars and green energy.

Leno, a comedian and presenter, drove with the president in his electric-converted 1978 F-100 Eluminator concept.

"Does it feel different?" the show's host asked.

"In three ways," said Biden. "It's quiet, quiet as hell. Number two, if I only hit it like that it goes good - we just laid rubber!

"The third thing is, everything seems to me to be a quicker response. "

Biden later got into his own car, a 1978 Corvette, after admitting to Leno that he didn't get to drive much, given his position.

According to the show, presidents and vice-presidents are barred from driving on public roads during their tenures.

"Every once in a while I take the Corvette out of the garage and just run up and down the driveway," he said.

US Presidents are usually driven in 'the beast' Credit: PA

Biden then reached speeds of up to 118 miles per hour, according to footage of the car's speedometer, as he raced Michael Powell, son of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell.

The 46th president was beaten in the drag race at the secret service compound, with Powell driving a far more powerful automatic 2015 Stingray.

Biden, a long time car enthusiast, was given his prized Corvette by his father.

Joseph Biden Sr ran a large Chevrolet dealership, and the car was a surprise wedding gift.

