Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp appear to have experienced an outage.

Users of the platforms, which are all owned by Meta and have the same infrastructure, began reporting issues at around 8.20pm on Friday.

Outage tracker Downdetector.com recorded over 11,110 reports from users by 8.50pm. At around 9pm, the number of reports began to plummet and connectivity seemed to be restored.

People flocked to Twitter to complain about the issues, with the hashtags #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown both trending in the UK.

One user wrote: "Everyone else on Twitter to check if #FacebookDown?"

Facebook Messenger, the platform's instant messaging tool, has also been impacted by the outage.