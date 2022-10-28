Prince William 'has no plans' to travel to Qatar due to diary

The Prince of Wales “has no plans” to travel to the World Cup in Qatar due to diary constraints, Kensington Palace said.

Concerns have widely been raised during the build-up to the international tournament over the country’s human rights record.

Kensington Palace said Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, is unable to attend “due to the busy winter schedule” planned.

The heir to the throne is due to travel to the United States at the end of November ahead of his Earthshot Prize.

Credit: PA

The second annual awards ceremony, which aims find solutions to help repair the planet, will be held in Boston in early December. England’s first World Cup game is against Iran on 21 November.

Their Group B draw will also see them face Wales on the 25th November and the USA on the 29 November.

Prince William officially became president of the FA in 2006 but it is not the first time he will have missed a World Cup – he did not travel to Brazil in 2014 or Russia in 2018.

If England were to progress to the latter stages of the competition, the possibility of Prince William’s diary being revised to allow him to travel should not be ruled out entirely.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently spending time with their children on half term but are due back on public engagements next week.