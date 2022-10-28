Rishi Sunak rows back on fining patients £10 if they miss NHS appointments

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ditched a Tory leadership campaign pledge to fine patients who miss GP and hospital appointments £10.

The newly-appointed backtracked on the plan he outlined in his first attempt at leading the country this year after it was widely criticised by health leaders.

He had argued it was “not right” that some patients were failing to turn up and “taking those slots away from people who need” them.

The PM commending nurses at Croydon University Hospital for their hard work. Credit: ITV News

Among the critics, the British Medical Association (BMA) said the plans would “make matters worse” and threaten the principle of free NHS care at the point of need.

But on Friday, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The PM wants to deliver a stronger NHS and the sentiment remains that people should not be missing their appointments and taking up NHS time.

“But we have listened to GPs and health leaders and have acknowledged that now is not the right time to take this policy forward.”

One patient, 77-year-old Catherine Poole, challenged the PM on NHS pay, stating that it was a pity "you don't pay them more," something that the prime minister said he was "trying" to address.

His visit comes after insisting he must focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” ahead of attending the COP27 climate summit in Egypt after he was accused of a “failure of leadership”.

The prime minister insisted he is “personally committed” to tackling the climate crisis after he pulled out of the United Nations conference next month that Liz Truss was due to attend.

ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener asked the PM "Why do you think it is more important to stay here and supervise the work of the chancellor rather than go to COP27?"

Play Brightcove video

The government’s environmental credentials were also being questioned after admitting it would miss the deadline to set flagship targets on cleaning up Britain’s waters and boosting biodiversity.

Conservative former culture secretary Nadine Dorries said Mr Sunak is “wrong” not to attend the Sharm El-Sheikh summit, saying global heating is the “biggest crisis facing our planet”. She joined activists and opposition parties in criticising the move, with shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband accusing Mr Sunak of a “massive failure of leadership”.

But Mr Sunak insisted it is “right” for him to instead focus on the UK economy in talks with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of their autumn budget on November 17.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to a south London hospital, the prime minister said: “The leadership that we have shown on the climate is unmatched almost along the world.

“It’s important to me that, as prime minister, we leave behind an environment that is better for our children and grandchildren. I’m very passionate about that. I’m very personally committed to it.

“I just think, at the moment, it’s right that I’m also focusing on the depressing domestic challenges we have with the economy.

“I think that’s what people watching would reasonably expect me to be doing as well.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.