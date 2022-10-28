Two new strains of Covid have been designated, the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

The strains, labelled BQ.1 and XBB, are Omicron variants, have not been designated as variants of concern, meaning they are not thought to be at particular risk of accelerating the spread of the illness.

However, studies being conducted at the University of Oxford on behalf of the UKHSA showed "significant reductions" in "neutralisation against several of the newly emergent variants".

This could lead to waning immunity among the population, which could in turn "fuel future waves of SARS-CoV-2 infection," the agency said in a statement to ITV News,

Dr Meera Chand, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infection at the UKHSA, suggested that people should not be overly concerned about the designation of new variants.

“It is not unexpected to see new variants of SARS-CoV-2 emerge." she said.

"Neither BQ.1 nor XBB have been designated as Variants of Concern and UKHSA is monitoring the situation closely, as always.

“Vaccination remains our best defence against future Covid-19 waves, so it is still as important as ever that people come take up all the doses for which they are eligible as soon as possible.”

There are fears that the NHS could come under unprecedented pressure over the winter, with a wave of coronavirus cases, combined with normal flu and other pressures, significantly increasing the workload.

Nurses are currently voting on proposed strike action, as their unions clash with the health service over pay and conditions.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.