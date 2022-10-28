Unseasonably high 30C temperatures in Europe set off climate 'alarm bells'

Play Brightcove video

Meteorologists and climate scientists have been alarmed by the unseasonably high temperatures, but others have made the best of the opportunity, Dani Sinha reports

Although November is approaching, parts of Europe are still recording temperatures above 30C.

Usually by the end of October, average temperatures in France and the rest of western Europe would dropping to the mid-teens.

But even parts of the UK are predicted to experience unseasonably warm temperatures of 20 degrees or more this weekend. It may be welcome news for those counting every penny on their energy bills - but less so when the role climate change is playing is considered.

Winds from North Africa have pushed temperatures in parts of Europe into the mid-twenties, with a few places in the continental south recording readings of above 30C.

A meteorologist told ITV News: "What makes it extraordinary in this case is that it's happening on the back of climate change and global warming.

"So while in the past we may have had temperatures in the mid-twenties, now, in some parts of Europe, we are breaking the 30-degree mark."

When asked if this was a sign of climate change, they said: "I would say it's one of the alarm bells that have been ringing."

Further south in Spain and Corsica temperatures are still high and the drought from the summer hasn't ended.

Spanish authorities are predicting this October could be the warmest since records began.

Fire services are on high alert and farmers are fearful for their crops.

One farmer in Italy told ITV News: "It is abnormal to find these courgettes in October here in Veneto, in open fields and without cover.

"There are midges and flies and bugs causing a lot of damage to horticulture."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he will not attend Cop27 next month Credit: Leon Neal/PA

This week, new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was criticised for planning to skip the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

The leader insisted he must focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” rather than attend the UN summit after he was accused of a “failure of leadership”.

Mr Sunak insisted it is “right” for him to instead focus on the UK economy in talks with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of their autumn budget on November 17.

