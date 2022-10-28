Elon Musk reportedly closed a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, days after walking into their offices carrying a sink and after months of sparring on both sides.

After his takeover - and ousting the CEO, chief financial officer, and the company’s top lawyer - the tycoon tweeted "the bird is freed", seemingly in reference to the social media giant's logo.

Musk's takeover has led many to wonder if a number of high profile individuals banned from the site for breaching policy could be set to make a comeback.

In a statement, the world's richest man said it was important that "civilisation" had "a common town square," adding that "Twitter cannot become a free for all hellscape."

Below are some of the notable figures banned over recent years, who could see the Musk takeover as an opportunity to return.

Azealia Banks

31-year-old rapper and singer Banks was first banned from the platform in 2016, after making homophobic and racist remarks about the One Direction member Zayn Malik.

She had had a number of high profile spats over the years, including with Rita Ora and Lily Allen. Her account was reinstated in April this year but suspended again just two months later.

Donald Trump

The former US president's account was closed due to his posts around the storming of the United States Capitol in January 2021.

Refusing to accept the result of the 2020 election, which he lost, Trump tweeted in support of protestors who later stormed the building. Twitter banned him due to the danger the comments "were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the US Capitol".

Having fired the boss responsible for Trump's suspension, there's a possibility Musk might invite the former president back to the platform. He previously said he would, during a public event in May.

Credit: PA

Steve Bannon

Former White House Chief of Staff Steve Bannon - who served under Trump - was suspended in 2020 for the "glorification of violence." He previously appeared to suggest the beheading of the president’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci and the FBI director, Christopher Wray.

“I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I’d put their heads on pikes, right, I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats, you either get with the programme or you’re gone," he told a podcast, which he later posted to Twitter.

Alex Jones

Jones, the founder of conspiracy website InfoWars, was banned in 2018 for abusive behaviour. The account for his website was also suspended. Together, his two accounts had over six million followers.

He was recently ordered by a judge to pay almost a billion dollars in damages to the families of children killed at a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2017. Jones had falsely claimed the shooting was faked.

Credit: PA

Milo Yiannopoulos

Another member of the far-right, British-born Yiannopoulos gained notoriety for his extreme views during the period of Trump's nomination as a Republican candidate and early period as president. He was banned in 2016.

Ira Madison III

The US podcaster was banned from Twitter whilst campaigning for the Democrats in 2020. He changed his name to Beto O'Rourke and was banned by the site for impersonating the politician.

Katie Hopkins

Another Briton, Hopkins's account was suspended permanently in 2020 with over a million followers. She was found to have breached Twitter's "hateful conduct" policy.

Katie Hopkins Credit: PA

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Greene is an active US politician known for parroting far-right and conspiracist views.

She also claims, without evidence, that the 2020 US election was actually won by Donald Trump. Her account was suspended by Twitter in January.

David Duke

The white supremacist and former leader of the Ku Klux Klan was banned in July 2020 for breaching the hateful conduct policy.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know