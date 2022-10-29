The head of the Royal Navy has ordered an investigation into “abhorrent” allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the submarine service, declaring that sexual assault and harassment has no place in the fleet.

Admiral Sir Ben Key, the First Sea Lord, said that anyone who is found culpable will be held accountable regardless of rank.

It came after The Daily Mail reported that submariners compiled a “crush depth rape list” in which women were ranked in the order they should be raped in a catastrophic event, and that women were frequently screamed at and hit with clipboards and pens.

A whistleblower, who previously served in a senior position in the fleet, told the newspaper that women are constantly pestered for sex.

The Chief of the Naval Staff responded to the allegations personally on Twitter. He said: “I am deeply disturbed to hear of allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the submarine service and I want to reassure our people, and anyone who is reading this, that any activity which falls short of the highest of standards the Royal Navy sets itself is totally unacceptable and not a true reflection of what service life should be. “These allegations are abhorrent. Sexual assault and harassment has no place in the Royal Navy and will not be tolerated. “I have directed my senior team to investigate these allegations thoroughly. “Anyone who is found culpable will be held accountable for their actions regardless of their rank or status."

The statement from the First Sea Lord comes after allegations were reported in The Daily Mail, which had spoken to several whistle-blowers who had served in the fleet.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) says that, while most Royal Navy personnel enjoy rewarding careers, for some, predominantly women, their experience has been affected by inappropriate sexualised behaviour. They say they accept that more needs to be done and that they are improving reporting mechanisms for sexual offences.

Earlier this year, the MoD announced a zero-tolerance policy to sexual offences aligning the Royal Navy, RAF, and Army under one approach to dealing with incidences with the aim of enabling services to better support victims and secure justice for them.

It was reported in August that members of the Red Arrows were being investigated over allegations of misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment. The Times later said that the aerobatic display team received “unacceptable behaviours and active bystander training” after more than 40 personnel, including young female recruits, gave evidence against the team to an inquiry.

