Man charged over deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in lorry in Essex

A man has been charged with manslaughter and being part of a conspiracy which led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a lorry in Essex.

The victims’ bodies were discovered in the back of the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet early on October 23, 2019.

Marius Mihai Dragici, 49, who was detained by police in Romania in August, will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday accused of being involved in the incident.

Dragici faces 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know