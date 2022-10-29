Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets across the UK to demand government reforms to the childcare sector and parental leave.

Those taking part in the protest, called the March of the Mummies, will be demanding “urgent progress on women’s rights” and improvements in the childcare sector, the organisers from the Pregnant Then Screwed campaign say. Up to 14,00 people are set to take part in demonstrations across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds, Cardiff, Glasgow, Newcastle, Norwich, Belfast and Exeter on Saturday, according to the organisers.

Hundreds of protesters have already gathered in Trafalgar Square in central London.

The protest is organised by Pregnant Then Screwed to demand government reform on childcare, parental leave and flexible working. Credit: PA

Young children were seen wearing bandages, vampire costumes and witches’ hats as families took part in the demonstration on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of mothers stood outside Downing Street shouting “Dear Rishi Sunak, we want our choices back”. Protesters held banners reading: “My skills got me hired! My wok got me fired!” and “Affordable childcare now” as they marched to Parliament Square.

The protesters are demonstrating about expensive childcare and poor paternity benefits, which is part of a situation they say is leading too many women of childbearing age to drop out of the workforce.

Saturday’s March of the Mummies is expected to bring out thousands of parents and children across numerous cities. Credit: PA

Speaking at the March for Mummies protest in central London, organiser Joeli Brearley encouraged the crowd to “force (the government) to listen” to the voices of mothers. “We need to force them to listen. Thank you for being here, thank you for being part of this moment,” Ms Brearley, founder of the Pregnant then Screwed charity, said. “When the policymakers finally do something… they’ll pretend it was all their idea, but we will remember this moment.”

Childcare in the UK is among the most expensive in Europe, with typical fees costing around two thirds of families as much as their monthly mortgage and rent payments. Many parents living in England with children between three and four years old can currently get 30 hours of free childcare per week for 38 weeks of the year. But there is a lack of cover for the remaining weeks of the year, causing particular financial strain in the context of the cost-of-living crisis.

The Metropolitan Police said there was “positive” engagement on the ground to ensure all families and children feel “safe” at the march for childcare and parental leave reform.

