Tropical Storm Nalgae: Floods and landslides in the Philippines kill dozens

Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains have left at least 47 people dead in the Philippines, officials said.

At least 42 people were swept away by floodwaters and drowned or were hit by debris-filled mudslides in three towns in Maguindanao province from Thursday night to early on Friday.

According the government’s disaster-response agency, five other people died elsewhere from the onslaught of Tropical Storm Nalgae, which pounded the eastern province of Camarines Sur early on Saturday.

The tropical storm, which has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and gusts of up to 80 mph, is said to have had the worst impact in the tribal village of Kusiong, in Maguindanao’s Datu Odin Sinsuat town.

Rescuers use boats to evacuate residents from flooded areas in southern Philippines. Credit: Philippine Coast Guard via AP

Here, as many as 60 villagers are feared missing and buried in a huge mudslide laden with rocks, Naguib Sinarimbo, an interior minister, told the Associated Press.

Eleven bodies, mostly of children, were dug up on Friday by rescuers using spades in Kusiong, where about 80 families lived, he added.

“That community will be our ground zero today,” Mr Sinarimbo said, adding that heavy equipment and more rescue workers including army, police and volunteers have been deployed to intensfy rescue efforts. “It was hit by torrents of rainwater with mud, rocks and trees that washed out houses.”

Citing reports from mayors, governors and disaster-response officials, he said 27 people died mostly by drowning and landslides in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, ten in Datu Blah Sinsuat town and five in Upi town, all in Maguindanao.

Rescuers evacuate residents after severe Tropical Storm Nalgae hit the Philippines. Credit: Philippine Coast Guard via AP

An official death toll of 67 in Maguindanao on Friday night was recalled by authorities after discovering some double counting of casualties.

The flash floods and landslides have prompted airlines to cancel 116 domestic and international flights to and from the Philippines' main gateway.

Some 7,500 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers and more than 100 vessels were stranded in ports, the coast guard said.

The tropical storm is sweeping north, where the capital Manila expects torrential rain. It is one of the worst weather-related disasters to hit the country’s south in decades.

Many people in the capital's coastal area were evacuated, the mayor's office said.

