Former president makes comeback as Jair Balsonaro loses Brazil election

In a result that could be a significant boost for the future of the Amazon rainforest, Jair Bolsonaro has been voted out of office - Emma Murphy reports

Right-winger Jair Bolsonaro has lost in the Brazilian presidential election to left-winger Lula da Silva in a result that could have major implications for the Amazon rainforest.

The vote pit an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a former president promising a return to a more prosperous past.

For months, it appeared that Mr da Silva was headed for easy victory as he kindled nostalgia for his 2003-2010 presidency, when Brazil's economy was booming and welfare helped tens of millions join the middle class.

But while Mr da Silva topped the October 2 first-round elections with 48% of the vote, Mr Bolsonaro was a strong second at 43%, showing opinion polls significantly underestimated his popularity.

Finally, on Sunday, results showed Brazilians have opted for Mr da Silva, who has promised to protect the Amazon and make tackling the climate crisis a priority - something Mr Bolsonaro has been repeatedly accused of failing to do.

However, fears remain that Mr Bolsonaro will not accept the result, having consistently questioned the process throughout what was a bitterly-fought campaign that widened divisions in the country.

