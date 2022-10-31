Home Secretary Suella Braverman has admitted she sent government documents to her personal email on six occasions.

In a letter to the Commons Home Affairs Select Committee’s chairwoman Dame Diana Johnson, Ms Braverman gave further details of the breach of the ministerial code which triggered her resignation as home secretary under Liz Truss's premiership.

She said between September 6 and October 19 she sent official documents from her government email to her personal address on six occasions when she was conducting meetings virtually or “related to public lines to take in interviews”.

The home secretary said she had apologised to Rishi Sunak when she was reappointed as home secretary when he entered No 10 and publicly repeated that apology.

“In my appointment discussion with the new Prime Minister, I raised this mistake and apologised to him, and would like to do so again here,” she said.

“I also gave the Prime Minister assurances that I would not use my personal email for official business and reaffirmed my understanding of and adherence to the Ministerial Code.”

More to follow...