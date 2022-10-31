The Home Secretary has insisted she has never blocked the use of hotels despite some saying that her stance contributed to the overcrowding at a migrant processing site.

Suella Braverman told MPs she has “never ignored legal advice” in relation to the use of hotels to house migrants crossing the channel the Manston site.

But she said she had "refused" to prematurely release people into the community without anywhere to stay.

"That is not just the wrong thing to do. That would be the worst thing to do, for the local community, for the safety of those under our care and for the integrity of our borders," she said.

Ms Braverman argued the site was essentially overwhelmed by the number of people crossing Channel.

The home secretary said "some 40,000 people" had crossed the channel this year, adding, to jeers from opposition benches, that "illegal migration is out of control".

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said there has been a “total failure” to stop the proliferation of criminal gangs linked to small boat crossings.

Labour MPs heckled Ms Braverman as she claimed "the immigration system is broken" and described the UK's asylum system as "hopelessly lax".The home secretary said she was determined to address the backlog in asylum claims and the number of migrants living in hotels, appearing to blame her predecessor Priti Patel for the cost of the government leaning so heavily on hotels for asylum seekers, but repeatedly denied she had blocked rooms.

“To be clear, like the majority of the British people I am very concerned about hotels but I have never blocked their usage.

“Indeed since I took over 12,000 people have arrived, 9,500 people have been transferred out of Manston or Western Jet Foil, many of them into hotels.

“And I have never ignored legal advice, as a former attorney general I know the importance of taking legal advice into account.”

Describing the situation when she arrived in September, Ms Braverman added: “I was appalled to learn that there were over 35,000 migrants staying in hotel accommodation around the country at exorbitant cost to the taxpayer. I instigated an urgent review.”

She added: “We are also determined to address the wholly unacceptable situation which has left taxpayers with a bill of £6.8 million a day for hotel accommodation.”

The home secretary said the government has a "duty" to "ensure that anyone who has entered our country illegally undergoes essential security checks".

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale said as the home secretary, she was responsible for the crisis."That facility operated fantastically until five weeks ago, until the home secretary took the policy decision not to commission further accommodation. And it is that that has led to the crisis at Manston."Earlier in the day, Sir Roger described the overcrowding at the facility in his North Thanet constituency as “wholly unacceptable” and suggested it may have been allowed to happen “deliberately”.

Ms Cooper raised allegations Ms Braverman was warned by officials and other ministers that she was “acting outside the law by failing to provide alternative accommodation”.

“Can she confirm she turned down contingency plans that she was offered that would have reduced overcrowding, as the reports say?” the Labour MP asked her counterpart.

Ms Cooper said the home secretary he has legal obligations under 1999 legislation and 2018 regulations, asking: “Can she confirm she was advised repeatedly that she was breaking the law by failing to agree to these plans?"

She said 4,000 people are on the site at Manston designed to accommodate 1,600, adding: “Conditions have been described as inhumane with risks of fire, disorder and infection.

“There are confirmed diphtheria outbreaks, reports of scabies and MSRA outbreaks, also reports of outbreaks of violence and untrained staff.”

She said the Nationality and Borders Act and changes to immigration rules have “added further bureaucracy and delays, leading to tens of thousands more people waiting in asylum accommodation and more than £100 million extra on asylum accommodation bills because their policies are pushing up the use of hotels and the increase in delays”.

It comes as the Channel crossing crisis deepened, amid growing concern over the conditions in which migrants are being held while waiting to be processed once they arrive in the UK, and after one of the sites in Dover was firebombed.

Allies of Ms Patel said she signed off on hotel accommodation for asylum seekers whenever it was required, despite it being politically “unpalatable”.

A source close to Ms Patel told ITV News: “No matter how unpalatable it was she always did it because not to do so would have breached statutory duties. We never breached statutory duties,” they said.

Despite the political difficulties, the cost to the taxpayer and the potential for a media backlash, Ms Patel agreed to hotels because “it was the right thing to do”.

However, a Home Office source said Ms Patel booked such rooms for a period but then stopped months before resigning as home secretary.

Ms Braverman is also under fire for sending government documents to her personal email on six occasions.

She insisted none of the documents were classified as secret or top secret and “did not compromise national safety”.

Responding to SNP home affairs spokesman Stuart McDonald, Ms Braverman replied: “I’ve apologised, I’ve taken responsibility and that’s why I resigned.

“I hope the House will see that I’m willing to apologise without hesitation for what I’ve done and any mistakes that I’ve made, but what I will not do, under any circumstances, is apologise for things that I haven’t done.

“It’s been said that I sent a top secret document, that’s wrong. It’s been said that I sent a document about cyber security, that’s wrong. It’s been said that I sent a document about the intelligence agencies that would compromise national security, that’s wrong. Wrong, wrong."