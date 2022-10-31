Braverman disliked Manston legal advice so sought second opinion, sources claim

Sources tell me that Suella Braverman was unhappy with the legal advice she initially received about the worsening situation in Manston and requested independent advice from Sir James Eadie KC.

The sources claim there were categorical warnings from within the Home Office over the need to book hotels to move individuals too - in order to tackle overcrowding within the immigration centre.

Braverman wanted the view of Sir James Eadie KC, who as the First Treasury Council is an independent barrister who advises the government on issues national importance, they say.

Sources say that by the time that advice was received, Braverman had been sacked and Grant Shapps put in her place.

The independent advice was just as categorical, I'm told, and that is why Shapps acted so quickly.

Officials in the Home Office have now been tasked with working out how many people could have a legitimate claim, linked to their treatment in Manston, caused by the delay.

A source told ITV News that there could be "thousands" who may have a legitimate claim for compensation.

A Home Office source said: "We do not comment on the specifics of any legal advice but the Home Secretary has never ignored any legal advice and has taken steps to find alternative accommodation for those in Manston."

Braverman insisted in the House of Commons that she had not blocked hotels from being booked.

