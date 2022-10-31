Play Brightcove video

ITV News' US Correspondent Emma Murphy was live on the streets of Sao Paulo as people took to the streets to celebrate their new President.

São Paulo’s Paulista Avenue has become Lula Central - thousands gathering here in the first round and again for this, the final vote.

This is where those who most sought change came to wait, united in hope and a degree of fear.

And yet such was their need to know, they were the last to know. The phone signal so swamped success was theirs long before the phones could tell them.

That did nothing to dampen the joy when it finally came though. The rejection of the right and embrace of the left is clearly for so many a moment of hope, of joy and optimism for Brazil’s place in the world.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva embraces his wife Rosangela, after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: AP

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula gather on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo after the win. Credit: AP

There was no sign of the usually vocal supporters of the current president.

That president, Jair Bolsonaro once said he only had three options, death, arrest or victory and in his words, “I tell those scumbags I won’t be arrested.”

Unfortunately for him there was a fourth and that was defeat.

Will he accept it? We will see.

