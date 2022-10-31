Confusion as Instagram bug tells users their accounts have been suspended

Instagram is "looking into" an issue which has resulted in some people told they are suspended from the platform.

Users from around the world have reported receiving messages saying they've been suspended from the platform for 30 days.

They took to other social media to question why they'd been suspended, often expressing confusion and claiming they had not broken any guidelines.

The service status monitoring website DownDetector has recorded thousands of users reporting the problem.

In a tweet from the official Instagram Communications account, the Meta-owned company said: "We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account.

"We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience."

The company has not yet offered any further details on what has caused the unusual issue.

Some users still able to get onto the platform have reported seeing large drops in their follower numbers as the suspended accounts hit by the issue disappear from the site.

Last week, fellow Meta company WhatsApp suffered an outage which knocked the hugely popular messaging platform offline for around two hours.