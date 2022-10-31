I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is back, and a brand new cast of celebrities are ready to battle it out in TV's toughest entertainment challenge.

Returning to Australia after two-years away, contestants will leave their luxuries at home and spend up to three weeks in the jungle - with a whole host of surprises waiting for them.

The famous faces headed to our screens this year include pop-stars, actors from our favourite soaps, TV hosts, a Lioness and ITV News' own Charlene White.

Bafta award winning duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return as co-hosts when the show starts on November 6 at 9pm on ITV.

Voting is now open via the official app for you to vote for who views want to be this year's Jungle VIPs.

Those chosen as 'Very Isolated People' will then spend their first night stranded on an island and will face the first trial of the series.Take a look at the full line-up below.

Pop icon - Boy George

Boy George. Credit: ITV

Veteran pop-star Boy George believes going on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will be a breeze compared to touring the world.

He said: "It’s just three weeks without any make-up on."

Boy George soared to fame as lead singer of the pop band Culture Club.

At the height of the band's fame in the 1980s, they recorded global hit songs "Karma Chameleon", "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me" and "Time (Clock of the Heart)". Asked how he will cope if he is voted by viewers to perform many trials, the singer thinks he will find them funny.

“My biggest fear is being scared and the trials are not something I am particularly excited about.

“I will just laugh. I know they won’t want to hurt me. But I don’t want to be bored either and I will try to get the stars for everyone.

"I think I will be the in-house dietician when I am in the camp because I will be telling everyone they aren’t going to let us starve. I will be telling everyone to calm down.”

Corrie star - Sue Cleaver

Sue Cleaver. Credit: ITV

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver has revealed she is taking part in the hit ITV series to ‘shake things up’ as she approaches her 60th birthday.

The pandemic made her determined to take on some new challenges.

After joining Corrie 22 years ago to play Eileen, the actress says her only worry about taking part in the show is the fact she will be filmed 24/7.

She says it will be very new experience and joked that she hopes viewers won’t prefer her soap character to her.

“This is the scariest part for me,” she says.

“I am a very private person and I am putting myself out there, which is what I am most nervous about.

“I do keep my life private and I am very happy with my home life.

"Viewers are going to see a different person to the person they think I am! I am very different. That can be worrying. They might decide they don’t like me as much as Eileen.”

Hollyoaks actor - Owen Warner

Owen Warner. Credit: ITV

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner has claimed not having his twice-weekly haircut will be the biggest challenge he has to face in the Australian jungle as he reveals he has encouraged his friends and family to vote for him to do every single trial.

Headed to the jungle with a phobia of snakes, he says he doesn’t think he will get wound up by his fellow campmates. But if they do step out of line, he will tell them.

He added: “Hopefully I won’t get wound up by everyone.

“If someone is out of order, then I will say something. But I don’t want it to cause any tension and hopefully they will stop. I don’t think I will cry either in the jungle but then again I cry at most films and sometimes even new food."

TV presenter and property expert - Scarlette Douglas

Scarlette Douglas. Credit: ITV

Former A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas hopes to show people who have doubted her in the past that she can achieve success after accepting an offer to take part in this year’s show.

Explaining how many people have told her she wouldn’t succeed in life, she admits if she is crowned the public's favourite, it would be a wonderful way to prove all the doubters wrong.

“If I were crowned Queen of the jungle, it would be such a big moment for me."

Readily admitting she has an irrational fear of spiders, Scarlette says one of the hardest things about taking part in the hit ITV programme will be not being able to speak to her parents, who she calls four times a day.

She said: “I am dreading any trial involving spiders and I am also dreading the food trial. It’s going to be hard too not being able to bring my seasoning into camp but I want to prove to everyone I can smash it.”

Ex-England rugby player - Mike Tindall MBE

Mike Tindall. Credit: ITV

Former English Rugby Union player Mike Tindall will become the first member of the Royal Family to take part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and he predicts he will get voted to do all the famous trials in the jungle.

Tindall – who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara – says he knows as soon as his fellow rugby friends find out he is taking part in the hit ITV programme, they will be on speed dial to make sure he does all the trials.He said: “I am fully aware that anyone who has ever played rugby will go, ‘Yeah let’s stitch him up’

“All my friendship group has that sort of humour and I know they will definitely want to vote for me! I am prepared to do quite a lot of challenges.”

TV presenter and journalist - Charlene White

Charlene White. Credit: ITV News

ITV News' own Charlene White says it’s now time to take on a new huge challenge and doing I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is exactly that.

But the Loose Women panellist admits she can't get arachnids off her mind.

“I was fine until they mentioned big spiders can crawl all over me when I am asleep, which has freaked me out! I can’t stop thinking about it."

She added that she doesn’t mind falling into being the mum of the camp and will take great pride in trying to find out more about her fellow campmates. “I can be sat with someone at dinner who I don’t know and I love to find out lots about them,” she adds.

“There is nothing wrong with getting to know people. I love to listen and I like consoling people.”

She also thinks going on I’m A Celebrity will be the perfect opportunity to show viewers what she is really like.

She added: “I love music, dancing and clubbing and I want to show I am just a regular girl from south London who reads the news."

Radio broadcaster - Chris Moyles

Chris Moyles. Credit: ITV

Arriving in the jungle is going to prove a huge challenge for Radio X presenter Chris Moyles - as he is absolutely petrified of heights.

Moyles has been approached to do the show several times over the years and he says he still doesn’t know why he said yes this time.

“Some people say if something scares you, then do it,” he said, adding: "But I am a firm believer you shouldn’t scare yourself. I am a big fan of my own comfort zone, too."

Taking about his phobia, Moyles said: "I am petrified of heights and getting into camp will be a massive challenge for me. Even that rickety rope bridge makes my heart start going. I have ever jumped out of a plane or walked out on a plank on a high rise building before and I know I have got to suck it all up."

He continued: “In the past, I always said no to offers to take part.

"But this year, I didn’t say no immediately, and I ended up going to a meeting.

"Now I don’t know why I said yes. But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for. My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time.”

England Lioness - Jill Scott MBE

Jill Scott. Credit: ITV

After helping the Lionesses lift the Women’s Euro trophy in July, recently retired player Jill Scott says she is looking forward to being part of a very different type of team in the jungle.

Scott – who played professionally for Sunderland, Everton, and Manchester City - says she thinks Newcastle fans Ant and Dec may give her a hard time if football comes up during filming.

“I haven’t met Ant and Dec before - but they are Newcastle fans, and I am Sunderland,” Jill says. “I don’t know if it will go down too well.”Scott describes herself as a hard worker and hopes to help her fellow campmates out if they are struggling.

But she admits the idea of some particular trials are already giving her the jitters.

“I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary.

"That is literally like being buried alive."

She added that she was "looking forward to meeting new people"

"I will help people if they are having a bad day. Everyone has got a story to tell and I love being part of a team. Hopefully we can create a good camp," she said.

Comedian - Babatunde Aléshé

Babatunde Aléshé. Credit: ITV

Comedian Babatunde Aléshé says he will be doing a lot of screaming in the jungle as he faces up to his fears of "absolutely everything".

He has revealed it took several attempts to persuade him to accept the offer because he is filled with horror at the prospect of rats, snakes and cockroaches being poured over him.

“I am going to see what happens but I know I will be doing a lot of screaming for sure.

"I am not looking forward to any trials but in terms of the one I am dreading the most, I saw one where someone was lying in a box and they put things into the box like snakes and mice. Now that would freak me out. I think I will lose it.”

TV personality - Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood. Credit: ITV

Glamorous former Love Islander and ITV2 presenter Olivia Attwood says she thinks having a ‘digital detox’ break from Instagram while in the jungle will be the perfect tonic for her.

The TV star says she did not hesitate to sign up to the show although admits it it felt "surreal" to be taking part.

Attwood - who appeared in the 2017 season of Love Island - wants to prove she isn’t "high maintenance" and can survive without make-up.

“Being part of I’m A Celebrity still hasn’t sunk in yet and when I first got the call to take part, I didn’t really believe it! It felt surreal because taking part in the jungle is the absolute pinnacle," she said.

"It’s the crème de la crème of all shows and obviously I didn’t have to think about it. I said yes immediately."

She added: “One of the things that will be nice will be to show a different side to me. I think people think I am high maintenance and I will struggle without make-up and nails but I am not that bothered and I think that might surprise people. I am happy to muck in.

“It will also be nice to have a digital detox. I do a lot of social media and I spend a crazy amount of time on my phone. My phone causes me stress. We are all prisoners to our phones and so it will be so nice to have this time in life where you are digitally disconnected for three weeks. It’s going to be great to be completely immersed in the jungle environment and I am excited to see what I can do.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know