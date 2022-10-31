A police investigation is underway in South Korea to find the cause of a Halloween stampede that killed more than 150 people in Seoul.

The crowd surge happened on Saturday night in the nightlife district of Itaewon, with the current death toll at 154 people.

Witnesses said the surge down a sloped, narrow alley caused “a hell-like” chaos as people fell on each other “like dominoes."

After the country's worst disaster since 2014, on Sunday South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a one-week national mourning period.

King Charles said he and the Queen Consort were "deeply shocked and saddened by the incident and offered "special thoughts and wishes for a speedy recovery" to the injured.

On Monday officials said a further 149 people remain injured, but the death toll could rise further because 33 of the injured were in serious conditions.

A man bows to pay tribute for victims near the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea Credit: AP

Nearly two-thirds of the dead - 98 - were women, while more than 80% of the dead were in their 20s or 30s, the Interior Ministry said.

The dead included about 26 foreign nationals, including American nursing student Anne Gieske, who was doing a study-abroad programme in South Korea, University of Kentucky said in a statement.

Among foreign victims, five were from Iran, four from China, four from Russia, two from the United States, two from Japan, and one each from Australia, Norway, France, Austria, Vietnam, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka, according to the ministry.

Police said they've launched a 475-member task force to investigate the crush.

Officers have obtained videos taken by about 50 security cameras in the area and are also analysing video clips posted on social media.

They have interviewed more than 40 witnesses and survivors so far, senior police officer Nam Gu-Jun told reporters Monday.

Other police officers said they are trying to find exactly when and where the crowd surge started and how it developed.

South Korean investigators inspect the scene Credit: Lee Jin-man/AP

They said a team of police officers and government forensic experts searched the Itaewon area on Monday.

Police said they dispatched 137 officers to maintain order during Halloween festivities on Saturday, more than the 34-90 officers mobilised in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before the pandemic.

At the start of a government meeting on the disaster, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said: “The government will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and do its best to make necessary improvements of systems to prevent a similar accident from recurring."

UK officials send "love and prayers"

Tens of thousands of South Korean people, including the president and other top officials, have visited special memorial sites, placed white flowers and bowed deeply to honour the dead.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee pay a silent tribute to the crush victims at a memorial altar in Seoul Credit: Ahn Jung-hwan/Yonhap via AP/PA

As part of the period of national mourning, the president ordered flags at government buildings and public offices to fly at half mast.

