Pensions Secretary declines to confirm whether benefits will rise with inflation

People relying on benefits and pensions will have to wait until "at least" two weeks time to find out if payments will be uprated in line with inflation, the new Work and Pensions Secretary has said.

Mel Stride was pressured in the House of Commons to reveal whether the payments would be increased to keep up with the rising costs of fuel and food ahead of the winter.

But the Work and Pensions Secretary said no decision would be announced until 17 November at the earliest in the Chancellor's autumn statement.

Inflation in the UK reached 10.1% in September, hitting another 40-year high as food prices skyrocketed.

Earlier this month an analysis suggested that benefits rising in line with wages rather than inflation would push 200,000 more children into poverty.

Tory MPs were among those applying pressure to the new Secretary of State to bring forward an announcement on whether pensions would rise in line with inflation.

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson told the Commons: “Elderly residents in my constituency are really troubled by reports in the newspapers suggesting that we may not meet our manifesto commitment of keeping pensions up with the triple lock.

“Pensioners face a triple whammy of dwindling savings value due to low interest rates, rising costs due to inflation, and the inability due to their elderly age to go out and earn any more.

“Can the minister please confirm that we will increase pensions in line with inflation?”

The Work and Pensions Secretary did not reveal the government's stance on the issue, and replied: “I do admire her persistence on this matter, but I am afraid I will have to give her the same answer as I have on numerous occasion during this question session, that we will have to wait some time until at least November 17 to have an answer.”

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth had earlier called on Mr Stride to reassure pensioners about the future of the triple lock, and urged him to commit to maintaining a host of other benefits for the most vulnerable.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth called on Mr Stride to reassure pensioners about the future of the triple lock Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

He said: “The Prime Minister tells us we don’t need an general election because the 2019 manifesto gives him and Conservative party a mandate. Given that manifesto committed to the triple lock, why can he not give the reassurance to pensioners that they deserve?

Mr Ashworth also asked the Secretary of State to rule out means-testing payments like the disability living allowance for children.

Mr Stride replied by saying he would not break "a very longstanding convention" by providing "a running commentary" on what would be in the government's fiscal announcement.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.