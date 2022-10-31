Twitter could charge users to remain verified as Elon Musk announces shake up

Verified Twitter users could be charged $20 (£17.30) a month to retain their blue ticks after new owner Elon Musk announced the process was being "revamped".

Without providing additional details, Mr Musk wrote on Twitter: "Whole verification process is being revamped right now".

Twitter is yet to comment on the plans.

Technology newsletter, Platformer, has reported that under a new project users will have to subscribe to Twitter's premium service or lose their badges.

Currently, Twitter Blue subscribers pay $4.99 (£4.30) which entitles them to "exclusive access to premium features" on a monthly subscription basis including an option to edit tweets. It is available to users in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.

The Verge separately reported that Twitter is planning to increase their subscription price for Twitter Blue from $4.99 to $19.99 a month.

It comes just days after Musk took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal that places him at the centre of debates ranging from free speech to political misinformation.

There were dramatic scenes at Twitter overnight as he reportedly ousted the top management after the deal was closed, including the CEO and the man in charge of policy on the platform.

