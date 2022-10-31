Strong winds and downpours are expected as Storm Claudio hits the south of England, Wales and the Channel Islands.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as it forecasts heavy rain and winds in excess of 70 mph.

The warning will remain in place for the south until 8am on Tuesday, 1 November, as the national forecaster cautions there is a risk of travel disruption.

Storm Claudio is set to move eastwards on Tuesday, leaving in its wake a showery day for much of the UK.

Neil Armstrong, chief meteorologist, said: “The biggest impacts from Storm Claudio are expected in northern France, which is why is has been named as a system by Météo-France.

“Some isolated and especially exposed coastal areas could see gusts in excess of 70mph, while much of the warning area will see gusts of between 50 and 60mph.”

The windy weather follows unseasonably above-average temperatures as October came to an end, with the temperature reaching the low 20s in some parts of the UK.

