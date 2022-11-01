Firework sales surge as cost of living crisis sparks Bonfire Night cancellations

Firework sales have significantly increased following the cancellation of many large displays across the UK, according to retailers.

Cities including Leeds, Manchester and Cardiff have called off their Bonfire Night events due to local authority budget pressures amid the cost of living crisis.

Chairman of the British Firework Association (BFA) and firework retailer, Steve Raper says sales at his company, Bright Star Fireworks, are up between 30 and 50% on last year.

The BFA says there remains huge popularity amongst people wanting to see firework displays, but mounting pressure from local authorities over costs has led to many being cancelled.

Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Cardiff, Glasgow, Norwich, Dundee and Nottingham are among the cities that have cancelled events.

Last month Manchester City Council blamed the rising cost of delivering the displays, safety measures and the local authority’s goal to become a net zero carbon city by 2038 for their decision to cancel firework displays in the city’s parks.Liverpool City Council also cited the cost of living in its decision to cancel its waterfront firework display.

The BFA is reminding people to always read the safety instructions on each and every firework and to be considerate by letting neighbours know about displays.

Retailer Fireworks Kingdom told ITV News "people are definitely buying early".

Sales Executive Richard Hogg says following the pandemic and many cancelled displays "families are getting together" to buy fireworks and put on displays at home.

Mr Hogg says the company has seen a 15 to 20% increase in online sales as customers search for deals, while its overall sales are up nearly 25% on last year. He says it is a welcome relief after losses in 2021 due to a firework shortage because of Brexit and pandemic restrictions.

Fire and rescue services across the UK are encouraging people to attend organised professional displays instead of having fireworks at home.

