Giant runaway Christmas baubles tumble through London street wreaking havoc

Watch as the pair of giant Christmas baubles unleash chaos on a central London street (Credit: TikTok/@Teeblund)

Two runaway Christmas baubles, each larger than cars, were spotted tumbling through central London.

The decorative balls were seen flying down what appears to be Tottenham Court Road.

Bouncing into the path of on-coming traffic, one of the oversized baubles was filmed hitting a lamppost, causing it to shed its glittery skin.

It is unclear where the balls had escaped from, but as they rolled down the street, drivers were filmed having to take evasive action to dodge their ricocheting path.

The footage was posted on social media on Halloween, as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning over Storm Claudio's strong winds and rain.