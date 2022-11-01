'He has no shame': Matt Hancock facing growing I'm a Celebrity backlash

Play Brightcove video

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been suspended from the Conservative Party, after apparently swapping the political jungle for the real thing. ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen reports

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has come under fire for "abandoning" his constituents - apparently to appear on this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The former health secretary has been stripped of the Tory whip after signing up to join the star-studded cast in the Australian jungle.

Mr Hancock was a surprise extra name added to the list of contenders, whose apparent role in the hit ITV show is yet to be officially confirmed.

Travelling to the jungle in Australia would mean he is away from Parliament - and matters involving his constituents in West Suffolk - for up to three weeks.

Allies of Mr Hancock said he would use his appearance to promote his work on dyslexia.But campaigners for families bereaved in the Covid pandemic accused him of trying to “cash in on his terrible legacy”.

It is understood that Mr Hancock will be permitted to speak with staff at his constituency while in the jungle if urgent matters arise.

Ian Houlder, a Conservative councillor on West Suffolk Council, said Mr Hancock has “no shame”.

“Everybody knows what he did during the Covid pandemic and he seems to want to rehabilitate himself all the time in the public eye,” Mr Houlder said.

“He’s got a skin as thick as a rhinoceros, quite frankly.”

Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch defended Mr Hancock and said "we should let Matt be Matt" as she "wished him all the very best".

"I'm sure he feels there are very good reasons that he can do this that will help West Suffolk," she told ITV News.

Pressed on the reaction from bereaved Covid-19 families, Ms Badenoch said: "I think it's wrong for us to get into what bereaved families may or may not be saying, given that the event of the pandemic, we all know there's going to be an inquiry."

She said Mr Hancock saying he worked "very hard" as health secretary during the and believes "people will remember him for" supporting the NHS during the pandemic and delivering the Covid vaccine.

Andy Drummond, deputy chairman (political) of West Suffolk Conservative Association, earlier said: “I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis. Quote me. You can quote me that.”

The sentiment was somewhat echoed by Stanley Johnson, the father of former prime minister Boris Johnson who competed in the 17th series of the ITV show, told Mr Hancock not to "miss his chance to eat a bull's testicle".

Imparting wisdom on the latest politician to enter the jungle, Mr Johnson - who lasted 18 days on his own stint - told ITV News: "Get your hand up quick - Ant or Dec, I was never able to distinguish between them - they come in and… you’ve got to get your hand up because if you don’t, you miss the chance to eat a bull’s testicle for example."

"Go for it, frankly it's just food, it’s calories and its totally edible," he added.

But Tory MP Tim Loughton was less impressed and said Mr Hancock had been an “absolute prat”.

“I’m completely disappointed and disgusted that he’s put his self and a so-called celebrity career ahead of serving his constituents,” he told Times Radio.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was “unlikely” Rishi Sunak would be watching the programme.

“The PM believes that at a challenging time for the country MPs should be working hard for their constituents whether that is in the House or in their constituency,” the spokesman said.

The response at Westminster was swift after news that West Suffolk MP Mr Hancock would join the ITV show, which starts on Sunday.

Chief whip Simon Hart said: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

Mr Hancock was forced to quit as health secretary in June 2021 after breaking Covid social distancing rules by conducting an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

Matt Hancock resigned from government after having an affair with his aide Gina Colangelo while household mixing was banned.

Mr Hancock was among supporters of Mr Sunak who welcomed the new leader to Conservative headquarters last week. However he was overlooked for a ministerial job under the new Prime Minister.

He had also reportedly been considering a run to be chair of the Treasury Select Committee but pulled out of the race on Monday.

An ally of Mr Hancock said: “There are many ways to do the job of being an MP.

“Whether he’s in camp for one day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are.

“Where better to show the human side of those who make these decisions than with the most watched programme on TV?

Matt Hancock, alongside other members of the Conservative Party, waits outside the party headquarters for the arrival of Rishi Sunak Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

“Politicians like Matt must go to where the people are – particularly those who are politically disengaged.

“Matt’s of the view that we must embrace popular culture. Rather than looking down on reality TV, we should see it for what it is – a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations.”

The ally said producers of the show have agreed that Mr Hancock can communicate with constituency staff if there is an urgent matter in West Suffolk.

He will make a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and he will also be required to declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament.

Mr Hancock initially turned down the offer to take part because of the political chaos at Westminster, but since Mr Sunak became Prime Minister the former health secretary believes “the government is stable”.

But his decision to enter the jungle drew criticism from political opponents, union chiefs and campaigners.

Lobby Akinnola, from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign, said: “Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.

“The fact that he is trying to cash in on his terrible legacy, rather than showing some humility or seeking to reflect on the appalling consequences of his time in Government, says it all about the sort of person he is.”

SNP MP Pete Wishart said: “It speaks volumes that Matt Hancock would rather be stranded in a remote jungle eating kangaroo testicles than spend a moment longer on the Tory benches at Westminster, as Rishi Sunak’s government lurches from one crisis to another.”

Shadow health minister Andrew Gwynne said: “To be fair to Matt Hancock, I’d sooner eat wallaby anus than be a Tory MP too.”

The House of Commons is in recess from November 10-14, but celebrities could spend up to three weeks in the jungle – meaning Mr Hancock would miss significant Commons business, including the Autumn Statement on November 17 if he remains in the contest.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union which represents senior civil servants, said: “Oh to have a job where you can decide for yourself you’re taking a month off, abandon your work and responsibilities, get paid shedloads and face little consequence.

“I’m sure he’ll be an inspiration to other public servants.”