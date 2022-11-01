Matt Hancock has had the Tory whip suspended with immediate effect after he signed up for ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

This means that the former health secretary and West Suffolk MP is effectively expelled from his party and must sit as an independent until, or if, the whip is restored.

The Sun reported on Tuesday that Mr Hancock will halt representing his constituents to appear on the show, which starts on November 6 on ITV.

His allies said he would use the reality TV show to promote his campaign on dyslexia.

“Matt doesn’t expect to serve in government again, so it’s an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every single night," they said.

But Conservative Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

When Tory colleague Nadine Dorries went on I'm a Celebrity in 2012 she also had the whip suspended.

Mr Hancock was forced to quit as health secretary in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by conducting an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

He also apologised after the High Court ruled the government's care home discharge policies during the coronavirus pandemic were unlawful.

Mr Hancock was among supporters of Rishi Sunak who welcomed the new leader to Conservative headquarters last week, but was overlooked for a ministerial job under the new prime minister.

He had reportedly been considering a run to be chair of the Treasury Select Committee, but pulled out of the race on Monday.

