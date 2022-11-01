Migos rapper Takeoff has died after a shooting outside a bowling alley in Houston.

The 28-year-old, whose name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of rap trio Migos along with Quavo and Offset, his uncle and cousin.

Police responded shortly after 2.30am on Tuesday to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas.

Dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said.

Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived, with a representative for Migos confirming to The Associated Press that Takeoff had died.

Takeoff, left, and Quavo of Migos, at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in 2021. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

No arrests have been announced.

Takeoff found success with Grammy-nominated rap trio Migos.

The group from Georgia have had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including most notably their multi-week 2017 number one Bad and Boujee featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

They put out a trilogy of albums called Culture, Culture II and Culture III, with the first two albums hitting number one on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album, Only Built for Infinity Links, last month.

