Pancreatic cancer study findings fuel hope it could be diagnosed years earlier

Pancreatic cancer could be identified three years earlier than it is currently being diagnosed, a new study has found.

Early links have been found between weight loss, rising blood glucose and pancreatic cancer, increasing the chances of survival from one of the deadliest common cancers.

Currently almost 90% of people with pancreatic cancer are diagnosed too late for curative treatment and less than 10% survive five or more years after diagnosis.

The study, which is the largest of its kind, was carried out by the University of Surrey, in partnership with Pancreatic Cancer Action and the University of Oxford.

It found that weight loss in people with diabetes was associated with a higher risk of pancreatic cancer than in those without the condition.

Researchers also found that dramatic weight loss in people with pancreatic cancer could be detected two years before they received an official diagnosis.

Experts are calling on clinicians to conduct BMI and glucose level assessments more regularly Credit: PA

The elevation in glycated haemoglobin was detectable even earlier, from three years before the diagnosis.

Experts are calling on clinicians to conduct BMI and glucose level assessments more regularly for their patients with and without diabetes to help identify earlier those with pancreatic cancer.

Ali Stunt, Founder and CEO of Pancreatic Cancer Action, and pancreatic cancer survivor, said: "I was one of those diagnosed with diabetes a year before my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

"Symptoms for pancreatic cancer are ambiguous and difficult for clinicians to diagnose; it was originally thought I had gallstones.

"This research shows we have a window of opportunity to identify pancreatic cancers at a much earlier stage for those 1/3 of patients who present with new-onset diabetes one to three years before diagnosis."

Pancreatic cancer currently receives only 3% of available cancer research funding - which correlates with low survival rates.

New research from Pancreatic Cancer Action also has found that two thirds of people in the UK have admitted they know nothing or almost nothing about pancreatic cancer, its symptoms and diagnosis.

