Watch ITV News reporter Peter Smith's story (Photo: Twitter/@oxiconton)

A night of disorder in Dundee has been described as “like something from a war-torn nation” after police were targeted with fireworks on Monday.

Several roads were temporarily blocked by fires and the windows of a nearby school shattered, after authorities responded to an incident in the Scottish city’s Kirkton district.

Bricks were also thrown at emergency service vehicles as they arrived on the scene.

Police Scotland confirmed one of its officers had suffered a minor injury, labelling the violence as "reckless" and "dangerous".

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: "There is no justification for the behaviour and disorder which was seen in the Kirkton area of Dundee last night. Enquiries are ongoing to identify everyone involved."

He added: "I would like to reassure the public of Dundee that we remain committed to keeping them safe as we understand last night’s behaviour must have been really distressing for residents in the areas.

"We have a range of highly-trained public order officers available to policing commanders across Scotland to enhance resources and deal with any issues that arise. Officers will be patrolling the local areas to provide public reassurance."

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, said in a Facebook post: “This isn’t just a wee bonfire. Blocking roads with bins ablaze, smashing up cars and damaging our schools are scenes that you’d expect in an action movie or war-torn nation.

"I’m shocked but more than that, I’m angry. This reckless behaviour endangers lives, with emergency vehicles unable to pass on Balgowan Avenue and it costs residents and every taxpayer money."

Videos on social media showed vehicles turning away from the area as blazes raged in the middle of roads.

Authorities were made aware of an incident in the Kirkton area after 5.30pm on Monday - the same night many people, including children, were out celebrating Halloween.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

The incident happened on the same night a teenage girl was arrested in east London, after police were called to a group of people letting off fireworks at random.

No injuries were reported during the incident in Stratford, but video on social media appeared to show a firework being let off in the direction of a woman with a pushchair.