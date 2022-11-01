Taylor Swift has made music history after becoming the first artist to claim the entire top ten of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.It follows the release of her latest album Midnights on 21 October, which hit number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

In September 2021, Canadian rapper Drake claimed nine of the Hot 100’s top 10 for a week.

But Swift smashed the record, with her first single from the album, Anti-Hero, launching at number one and filling the rest of the top ten.

The other singles from Midnights in the top ten included Lavender Haze, Maroon, Snow on the Beach, Midnight Rain, Bejeweled, Question...?, You're on Your Own Kid, Karma, and Vigilante S***. It means Swift now boasts the most top tens among women in the Billboard Hot 100's history, with 40.

Reacting to the album's success, Swift tweeted: "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album???

"I AM IN SHAMBLES."

The Billboard Hot 100 is calculated by blending US streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

As well as surging past Drake, Swift also surpassed The Beatles for the most titles from the top of the Hot 100 in a single week.

Drake and The Beatles both claimed the top five for a week each in 2021 and 1964, respectively - a record Swift has smashed.

