Fire brigades' concern over makeshift ways of heating homes this winter

Fire brigades across the UK are sharing their concern over the ways people are looking to heat and light their homes as the nation heads deeper into the cost of living crisis.

Electric heaters, makeshift fire pits and candles have accidentally casued house fires started by people trying to light their homes and keep warm.

A resident in South Yorkshire was overcome by carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of burning coal, in a tin bucket, in their living room.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) says it recognises the financial squeeze that lots of people are currently facing, but asks residents to not put themselves at risk.

Firefighters are urging people to "save safely" this winter by ensuring they have working carbon monoxide and smoke alarms in their homes.

SYFR has started a campaign to highlight the importance of having a working smoke alarm, in the right place, on every level of your home.

London Fire Brigade’s Assistant Commissioner, Charlie Pugsley, said: “We understand people are worried about the cost of living and are looking for cheaper ways to heat their homes, but we are urging caution if they are using portable heaters, wood burners or open fires.

“Fires caused by heaters, open fires and electrical items can be very intense and spread very quickly."

Last year London Fire Brigade attended more than 250 heating-related fires and three people died as a result.

"We would always remind people to sit at least a metre away from a heater, and make sure they keep heaters well away from bedding, curtains, clothing and furniture, as well as from children and pets.

“Camping stoves should also never be used indoors as there is an increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“We would also urge people to take care when using candles. They are one of the most common causes of fires in the home and shouldn’t be used for anything other than their intended purpose and should never be left unattended."

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service is reminding people of the five Cs to stay safe this winter:

Carbon monoxide

New regulations mean landlords must fit carbon monoxide alarms in all rented accommodation where there is a fixed combustion heating appliance.

Candles

If you are planning to light more candles, take extra care by using holders, keeping them well away from curtains and other furnishings, and always blowing them out before leaving the room.

Cooking

It is not safe to use alternative cooking appliances such as barbecues or camping stoves indoors as there is a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Chimneys

Always get yours professionally swept and checked before use. Make sure you use the correct fuel for woodburning stoves and open fires to reduce the risk of toxic fumes and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Clothing

Keep drying clothes well away from portable heaters and fires as they can easily catch fire. Where possible, only use washing machines and tumble dryers during the day and when someone is at home.

London Fire Brigade’s Home Fire Safety Checker allows people to assess the safety of their home and offers advice on where to make improvements.

