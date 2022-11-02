Mexico's Day of the Dead has made a full return after two years of Covid restrictions.
Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday which celebrates the remembrance of the dead.
The celebrations on Tuesday and Wednesday are the biggest since 2019 due to the pandemic.
The festivities see families reunite with the souls of their dead relatives.
Offerings are given to the dead, including candles, food, photographs, marigold flowers, skulls made from sugar or clay, and personal items.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know