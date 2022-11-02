Mexico's Day of the Dead has made a full return after two years of Covid restrictions.

Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday which celebrates the remembrance of the dead.

The celebrations on Tuesday and Wednesday are the biggest since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The festivities see families reunite with the souls of their dead relatives.

Offerings are given to the dead, including candles, food, photographs, marigold flowers, skulls made from sugar or clay, and personal items.

A woman dressed as Mexico's iconic "Catrina". Credit: AP

Costumed participants march in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City on Saturday. Credit: AP

Tombs in the San Gregorio Atlapulco cemetery during Day of the Dead festivities on the outskirts of Mexico City. Credit: Associated Press

Dancers spend the night next to the tomb of their one of their own in the San Gregorio Atlapulco cemetery. Credit: Associated Press

Statuettes of Our Lady of Holy Death - the personification of death, associated with healing and safe delivery to the afterlife. Credit: Associated Press

Families decorate the graves of departed relatives with flowers and candles. Credit: Associated Press

Devotees hold decorated statues of Our Lady of Holy Death, in Mexico City's Tepito neighborhood. Credit: Associated Press

Mexico's Day of the Dead has been celebrated for centuries. Credit: Associated Press

A mariachi group plays music outside the altar of Our Lady of Holy Death, in Mexico City. Credit: Associated Press

