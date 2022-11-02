Migos rapper Takeoff killed by 'stray bullet', record label says

Takeoff - member of Grammy award-nominated hip-hop group Migos - was killed by a "stray bullet", his record company has claimed.

The 28-year-old was shot dead at a party in Houston early on Tuesday morning.

Takeoff's label, Quality Control, mourned the death in a statement posted on Instagram.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated,” the statement said, though police have said nothing about the gunshot being a stray.

“Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

(from left to right) Migos members Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

According to police chief Troy Finner, at least two people discharged firearms during the shooting at the 810 Billiards & Bowling alley. Another man and woman were wounded, Mr Finner said, although their wounds were non-life-threatening.

Takeoff, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of Migos with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Migos first broke through with the hit “Versace” in 2013. They had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 hit “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

“Let me just ask... that anyone who has information on the shooter or shooters to provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation,” Mr Finner said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“Let us bring justice to this family.” Mr Finner said Takeoff was “well respected” and that there was “no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time”.

As news of his death spread, fellow hip-hop stars paid tribute to Takeoff.

Drake, who collaborated with Migos multiple times, shared a picture of him and Takeoff performing together.

"I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now," he wrote on Instagram.

Rap duo Outkast said: "Rest in peace, Takeoff. Sending our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, friends and community of people touched by his craft."

British musician Dave, real name David Omoregie, shared a series of photos on Instagram of him and Takeoff. He captioned the pictures: “My brother…days we spent together were priceless” and “prayers for your family bro”.

Reality star Khloe Kardashian said on Twitter: “This is so sad. Wow! over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad.”

By late Tuesday afternoon, fans had created a memorial with roses, candles and a teddy bear near 810 Billiards & Bowling.