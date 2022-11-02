Ofcom signals it is finally time to say goodbye to the fax machine

The long outdated fax machine may finally be consigned to the dustbin of history after Ofcom signalled it may recognise its obsolescence.

Ofcom regulates communications across the UK and creates the rules for what telecom providers must offer countrywide.

Currently, telecom providers must offer fax services to every area of the country.

BT provides the vast majority of telecoms in the UK, so the rule change mostly just affects them.

The rules were set up in 2003 when the internet and email were much less available and many people still had not gone online.

Fax machines were office staples in the 80s. Credit: PA

But now in 2022 almost every business and household has wifi and new tools for transmitting documents have long replaced fax machines.

Ofcom said: "Not only are alternatives to fax machines now more widely available, migration of telephone networks to internet protocol (IP) technology means fax services can no longer be guaranteed to work in the same way."They said after a consultation they had decided now was the time to end the universal requirement for fax numbers.

People who still wish for fax numbers to be a nationwide requirement can still make their case as Ofcom has opened a feedback form which closes on December 1.

Ofcom began the process of ending the fax number regulations after the government ended its requirement for it to be in the regulations.

When it first announced it was considering the end of fax machines some trade bodies pointed out they are still used in some sectors like law and medicine.

But Ofcom has pointed to email and the numerous free services that help with the exchange of documents as justification for bringing it to an end.

The rule change will also not immediately force everyone to stop using their fax machines (if they still are) it'll just mean BT will no longer be legally required to provide fax numbers.